06 Feb Doing Business in Korea Cultural Training Program: Adelaide

Doing Business in Korea Cultural Training Program: Adelaide

Date: Wednesday 17 April 2019

Location: University of South Australia, Adelaide, South Australia

Cost: Free for AKBC members (one representative per company only, $150 + GST for additional representatives), $250 for non-members

Time: 9.00am to 1.00pm

Registration: Please register via eventbrite here. Please note spaces are limited.

Please note this event us supported by the University of South Australia.

The Australia-Korea Business Council (AKBC), in collaboration with the University of South Australia (Professor You-il Lee) is offering Korean business cultural training programs to Australian executives working in Australia-Korea business. This half-day program provides participants with an introduction to doing business in Korea including Korea’s history, economy, society and business culture. This program is designed for executives that have a low-medium understanding of Korea and are looking to build more successful business relationship with Korean colleagues, partners and clients.

Course details

This training program will equip you with the tools to succeed in Korea by providing you with information on how to do business in Korea and practical tips for working with Korean clients. Korea is Australia’s fourth largest trading partner and given our complementary economies, there are a number of opportunities for Australian business to work with Koreans. However, Korean culture is unique and not well understood. The 2015 Australian International Business Survey identified local language, culture, and business practicalities as the largest single barrier to conducting business in Korea for Australian businesses. Deepening your understanding of the Korea, and what makes it unique will help you overcome some of the cultural barriers to doing business in Korea.

Benefits of attending the workshop

This workshop will provide you with:

An understanding of Korean history, economy, society and business culture

Greater awareness of Korean business etiquette

Practical strategies for how to engage with Korean companies and how to do business

An understanding of some of the common mistakes that Australians make when doing business in Korea.

Who should attend?

This workshop will benefit you if you are:

Considering doing business in Korea

Working with Korean colleagues, clients and partners

Looking to establish partnerships with Korean companies

Workshop content

The cultural awareness training program will cover the following topics:

An introduction to Korea’s history

An overview of Korea’s economy

An introduction to Korean society including the ‘Korean wave’, education system, military service and society pressures

Business etiquette (including management and communication style) and practical strategies for successfully doing business in Korea

The Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement and business opportunities between Australia and Korea

Q+A session.

This event is supported by the University of South Australia and Business SA (Export Ready Program).

About Export Ready Program

Developed for South Australian businesses who are new to export, or who want to take a more strategic approach to exporting, Business SA’s Export Ready Program is the most comprehensive series of export training ever presented in South Australia.